Itzel “Flaca” Jocelynn Guerra

November 7th, 2006 – April 19th, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Itzel Jocelynn Guerra, affectionately known as “Flaca,” who left us far too soon on April 19, 2025, at the tender age of 18. Born on November 7, 2006, in Brownsville, Texas, Itzel brought light and joy to everyone she touched. Her life was tragically cut short in a vehicle accident in Overland Park, Kansas.

Itzel was a radiant young woman, full of life and love. She had an innate ability to bring happiness to those around her through her laughter, her dancing, and her beautiful singing voice. Itzel’s compassionate nature shone brightly in her work at Primrose Daycare, where she devoted herself to caring for and nurturing young children. Her ability to connect with others and her ever-present smile made her a cherished friend and colleague.

Her interests were as vibrant as her personality. Whether she was on the dance floor, singing her heart out, sharing laughter with friends, or offering a helping hand to someone in need, Itzel lived her life with passion and kindness. She had a special talent for making people feel loved and valued.

Tragically, Itzel passed on her prom night, just weeks away from her high school graduation. A bright future lay ahead, full of hope and promise, but her legacy of joy and compassion will continue to inspire those who knew her.

She is survived by her loving mother, Araceli De Leon; her father, Edgar Guerra; and her beloved brother, Mauricio Guerra. Their hearts are broken, yet filled with gratitude for the precious time they had with her.

Itzel Jocelynn Guerra’s spirit will forever be remembered and cherished. Her light may have been extinguished, but her memory will continue to warm the hearts of all who knew her.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.