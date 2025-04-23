June 25, 1957 — April 18, 2025

Kathy Jo Brockway, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home in Olathe, Kansas, on April 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy faced breast cancer with incredible strength and determination, first diagnosed in 2018 and later battling metastatic breast cancer since 2022.

Born on June 25, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert Gerald Wheeler and Johann Ellen (Towlsey) Wheeler, Kathy’s life was filled with love for her family. She attended Kirkwood Elementary School and Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, and later, in 2000, proudly earned her Bachelor’s degree from Baker University, a milestone she cherished deeply.

Kathy worked at Northwestern Bell and US West in Des Moines, and later at Grainger and Superior Glove in Kansas City. Yet, her true legacy lies in the hearts of her family and friends. Kathy was married to the love of her life, John Davy Brockway, for 48 wonderful years. They met at McDonald’s when Kathy was just 16, and she knew then that Dave was the one she wanted to marry. As a loving mother to James Michael Brockway and Jennifer Lee Hayes (Bryan Hayes), Kathy’s life was centered around her family. Her grandchildren — Hayden Hayes, Hudson Hayes, and Brock Hayes — were the light of her life. Kathy was the proudest grandma you would ever meet, always found at the park playing in tractor dirt or embarking on adventures in “Grandma’s School Bus.” The love her grandsons have for their Grandma is beyond words.

Kathy is also survived by her sister, Deborah Vander Waall, and brother, Charles Wheeler, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gerald Wheeler; her mother, Johann Ellen Wheeler; and her brother, Robert George Wheeler.

Kathy’s warmth and kindness were felt by everyone she met. She never met a stranger and believed in the power of doing good for others. A McDonald’s Diet Coke and a cool breeze brought her simple joys. Kathy’s legacy of kindness lives on in her request for us all to pick up any litter we see, always choose kindness, and get a mammogram.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Kathy’s honor on May 3, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 14169 W 115th Terrace, Olathe, Kansas. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Kathy’s positive spirit, to share stories, and to find comfort in one another.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Crane at the KU Cancer Center, Christina, Margot, and Anna for their unwavering support and for answering all of our questions, and the KU Medical Center for their compassionate care throughout Kathy’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Club. The Breast Cancer Club is an independent Kansas City breast cancer community. It offers free, anonymous online support and connection in over 100 languages for patients, survivors, supporters, and those at high risk.

The Breast Cancer Club

7131 W 135th St. #1022

Overland Park, KS 66223

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.