Kenneth Lee Young, affectionately known as Kenny, passed away peacefully at Kansas University Health Center on April 8th, 2025, after a long struggle with lung disease. His beloved sisters, Leslie and Cathy, and his niece, Katy, were at his side.

Kenny was born August 10th, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas to Lee Franklin and Shirley Ann Young. He spent his early years living at Lake of the Forest, in Bonner Springs. It was a wonderful community with kids swimming, tearing around on bicycles, and playing spontaneous games of kick the can. There was little misbehaving because all parents kept an eye on all kids. We truly were raised by a village. Kenny particularly enjoyed exploring the woods surrounding our house with our dachshund, Gretchen. He also loved playing in the creek where he caught tadpoles, turtles, and crawdads. From a young age, Kenny had a sweet, gentle manner. He wrote poetry and enjoyed drawing.

In 1964, the Young family moved to Lawrence, Kansas so Lee could begin his career as a journalism professor. Kenny was extraordinarily bright, but more focused on his friends and music than his studies. He was devilishly handsome and had no trouble attracting girls. Professor Young’s three children were all expected to get college educations, and KU was the university we were to attend. Kenny enrolled at KU as a freshman in 1974.

It was that first year of college when Kenny’s world started to unravel, leaving both Kenny, his family, and friends confused and worried. Gradually, his personality changed, and he expressed many thoughts that left him frightened.

Kenny once asked, “What happened to me? I was 19 years old, and the wind blew by and stole my life”.

Kenny was admitted to Menninger’s and diagnosed with schizophrenia. When the insurance ran out, he was transferred to Topeka State Hospital. He spent the next 16 years in institutional care at various facilities. None of the “treatments” available helped him reclaim his life’s dreams. During those heartbreaking years, Kenny found solace in his guitar playing and became a highly skilled musician.

In 1990, Kenny moved to Johnson County, KS and received a range of services delivered by skilled and compassionate staff at the Johnson County Mental Health Center. He gradually began to see the possibility of a life worth living. Recovery is not a linear path, and he had his share of setbacks. Yet Kenny was resilient. With every reason to be bitter about the hand life dealt him, Kenny remained optimistic, loving, and caring. Countless people have described him as the sweetest person they’ve ever known. Those of us who loved him learned so much about life. Always carry hope for someone, keep loving when it’s hard, and show kindness to all you meet along the road.

Kenny’s primary activities were yoga, playing guitar, listening to music, writing, playing with his cat, and spending time with family.

Kenny’s spiritual beliefs were deeply held, and they were – unique! He believed that Jesus and Buddha were friends in heaven, and that the engaged in long theological discussions. When they reached an impasse, they thumb wrestled to settle their differences.

The day before Leslie’s husband died, Kenny said to him “No worries about death. It’s just like getting your second wind”.

Kenny’s second wind is taking him to places that none of us can imagine.

Kenny is survived by his sisters Leslie Young and Cathy Little (Rodney), his nieces Kathelyn Young, Christine Wiebe, his nephews Mark Wiebe (Anne), Graham Farris (Kelly), great-nephew Noah Brady (Megan), William Farris, and great nieces Sorrel Hartford, Wren Hartford and Amber Hartford, and Olivia Farris, and many cousins and friends. He loved cats, and his companion Conrad Rhubarb is missing Kenny while he tries to adapt to living in Leslie’s home whose cat and dog are not welcoming him with open arms!

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Shirley Young. his brother-in-law, David Wiebe, his great nephew Quinn Brady and great-niece, Madrona Hartford.

A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at 3:00pm on May 3rd at the Rainbow Mennonite Church, 1444 SW Blvd, Kansas City, KS,66103.

Pastor Ruth Harder will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations to the K.C.Pet Project, 1077 Elmwood Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 would be gratefully accepted to honor Kenny’s love of “felines and hounds”.

