An Edgerton man could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge for killing another man last year.

On Monday in Johnson County District Court, Joseph A. Wacaster pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Cade Blackburn, 27.

According to court documents, the plea came as part of a joint plea agreement, with a recommended life sentence for which parole would not be considered until he’s served at least 25 years in prison.

Judge Erica K. Schoenig is the presiding judge.

The murder occurred last year

On March 30, 2024, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Blackburn at a home in the 500 block of West Edgewood Drive in Edgerton.

Blackburn was dead when police arrived and the case was considered a homicide, according to a report at the time by KMBC.

On the day of Blackburn’s murder, Blackburn’s parents received cryptic text messages and photos they believe were sent from Wacaster from their son’s phone, according to KSHB.

The texts caused Blackburn’s parents to use the “Find My iPhone” app to track Blackburn’s phone, which pinged in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, near where Wacaster used to live.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was able to talk with Wacaster over the phone, where he admitted to killing Blackburn and said he let his intrusive thoughts “win,” according to KSHB.

With the help of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, police in Oklahoma were able to locate Wacaster, according to Fox 23 News in Oklahoma.

Blackburn was a celebrated athlete and paramedic

A Blue Valley High School graduate, Blackburn was an accomplished swimmer, according to his obituary.

After graduating in 2015, he served as a paramedic in Miami County, Kansas, where he was awarded the Miami County EMS “Great Save Award” for resuscitation efforts within his first month of service.

At the time of his death, Blackburn was serving as a paramedic for Dr. Vince Clinical Research in Overland Park.

According to his obituary, Blackburn was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, and he loved the outdoors, including fishing, swimming and boating.

“Cade was highly intelligent, spoke fluent Spanish, and most importantly, he had a heart of gold and a smile that was a mile wide. He loved and lived to help others,” his obituary stated.

What’s next

Wacaster is scheduled for sentencing at 4 p.m. on June 3 in Johnson County District Court.