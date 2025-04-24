February 22, 1930 — April 22, 2025

Olathe

George Monte Dutcher, age 95, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away gracefully on April 22, 2025. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1930. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1949. He then attended Kansas State University, graduating with a degree in Agricultural Journalism, and then served in the Army Intelligence Corps during the Korean War.

He was a cowboy at heart and loved the view of an open range. In his younger days, he enjoyed competing in rodeo events, and in his later years enjoyed competing in golf. For 30 years, he worked in the building and real estate sector.

During his adventurous years, he traveled to where his daughters lived in Alaska, Montana, and the Florida Keys to participate in fishing expeditions. He was loyal, supportive, and well-loved by his friends and family. He was a proud grandfather and a creative storyteller.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Lucille Dutcher; his children Dorinda Dutcher, Karen Dutcher Krieger (Jan), and Shannon Dutcher; and two dearly loved grandchildren, Kale Monte Krieger (Sarah) and Hannah Katherine Krieger. He passed away on the day of the birth of his great-granddaughter Zaylee Quinn Krieger.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.