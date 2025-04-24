July 10, 1936 — April 21, 2025

Leawood

Gurmit K. Gosal was born in Powadra, Punjab, India on July 10th, 1936, to Harkishan Singh and Harnam Kaur Dosanjh. She was the third oldest of five sisters and one brother. She was married on May 5th, 1955, to Gurmej S. Gosal. After living in England for five years, the family of four moved to California in 1970 and to the Kansas City area in 1971. Mrs. Gosal worked primarily as a seamstress and homemaker. She lived a life of modesty, humility and sacrifice for her family. She will be remembered for her quick wit and obsessive sense of fairness. She is survived by her husband Gurmej, sons Jagpal and Inderpal and grandson Anthony.

Funeral Service

Thursday, April 24, 2025

11:00am – 2:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.