Mitchell “Mac” Gratwick, II

May 17th, 1939 – April 22nd, 2025

Mitchell “Mac” Gratwick ll passed away on April 22, 2025 at the age of 85. He was born to Roger W. and Sarah H. (Baker) Gratwick in Buffalo, New York and was raised in nearby East Aurora.

He left Columbia University in 1960 to join the United States Marines, where he served for six years as a lance corporal. He then returned to Columbia and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His first teaching position was at Park School in Buffalo.

In 1971, he and his family moved to Kansas City, where he began his career with The Barstow School, teaching middle school and high school history and political science. He also coached high school soccer and baseball. He remained a much beloved member of the Barstow family until his retirement in 2007.

After retirement, Mac spent much of his time volunteering with various organizations and devoting himself to his grandchildren. He was also an active member of Overland Park Presbyterian Church.

Mac is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Sarah; his brother, Roger; and his wife, Ann. He leaves behind three children: Trey Gratwick, Emilie Gratwick, and Ben Gratwick (Stacy), three stepchildren: Michelle Bishoff, Jeanette Mattson, and Brian Mattson, and family; and four grandchildren: Ashley Gratwick, Tyler Gratwick, Kara Mosier (Bryce), and Mitch Gratwick.

A visitation in celebration of Mac’s life will be held on May 20, 2025, at Overland Park Presbyterian Church, 7810 W. 79th St, Overland Park, Kansas, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Red Cross or KC Pet Project.

