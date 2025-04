A locally-owned wine shop has officially closed its doors in Overland Park.

UnKCorked Wine & Spirits closed this month at the CityPlace development in southern Overland Park, after more than three years in business.

UnKCorked was at 11140 Switzer Road

The shop occupied a space on the ground level of the Apex at CityPlace apartments, just off College Boulevard and Switzer Road.

There, it neighbored HotWorx and Beloved Nails & Spa.

UnKCorked also was near cocktail bar Entity Lounge, which opened at CityPlace in the summer of 2024.

UnKCorked opened in January 2022

Owners Eric Noblet and Ian Hulon worked in the restaurant and liquor industry for roughly three decades before they teamed up to open UnKCorked.

At the time, the owners said they aimed to provide good wine that customers might not find at other stores, at an affordable price.

In addition to wine, UnKCorked also offered a selection of beers and seltzers.

“We made it almost 3.5 years,” read a recent social media post about the store’s closing. “We’ve met some truly incredible people, sold some awesome bottles, and have been able to call many of you ‘friend.’”

Another stop for wine opened in Johnson County recently

Further north, a new “California-style” wine bar and tasting room, Vintner, recently opened its doors in Westwood.

Vintner also has a retail component, with more than 80 different wines available for purchase.

Customers can also try new wines by the glass, or in $12 wine “flights” with three different wines.

Want more local business news? Father-daughter venture VooDoo Volleyball heading to Overland Park