Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Personal electronic devices

Our #BVUnmuted series continues with a focus on the district’s personal electronic device policy. Blue Valley Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan is joined by Blue Valley North Principal Dr. Tyson Ostroski, Executive Director of School Administration Scott Roberts and Blue Valley North social studies teacher Jeff Breedlove to discuss how the implementation of the policy has gone this school year.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.tinyurl.com/BVDevices.