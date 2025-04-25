During and after the 2025 Kansas legislative session, we are providing Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker. The topics are of the lawmakers’ choosing and are not fact-checked.

Below is a submission from Republican Rep. Laura Williams, who represents Kansas House District 30, covering parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee.

The Post earlier this week also published Capitol Updates from Republican Rep. Robyn Essex of Olathe and Democratic Rep. Susan Ruiz of Shawnee.

Last Thursday was National Take Your Child to Work Day, so I brought my kids, Lulu and Sully, with me to the governor’s signing of House Bill 2045.

However, joining a parent at work is not something new to them.

Throughout their little years, my kids tagged along with me as I picked up small marketing projects for local businesses in the area. It allowed our family to have a second stream of income without the impact of losing most of it to child care. While it gave me flexibility, at times it also came at the expense of burning the candle at both ends.

I also had the additional flexibility of parents who live close by and are willing and able to step in to help during their time off work. And of course, none of this would be possible without my supportive husband who has shared the role of primary parent.

The reality is, that many parents — and particularly women — are left to choose between staying at home or growing a career because our state is in a child care shortage crisis.

In Johnson County, we are only meeting 56% of our child care needs, according to Child Care Aware of Kansas. While working with legislators, not just across the aisle but across the state, I’ve seen firsthand that our child care issues in Johnson County look very different than they do in Great Bend, for instance. The diverse child care issues we face across the state make the signing of House Bill 2045 all more significant.

House Bill 2045 brings child care under one umbrella with the Office of Early Childhood. Through this legislation, it will better assist the needs of our child care providers, will streamline communication between them and agencies and will best address our child care issues throughout the state of Kansas.

While this solution begins addressing long-term solutions, it doesn’t mean they will all be solved in a day. As a legislator, I will continue to work with child care providers, parents and staff as they transition to the Office of Early Childhood.

We need legislators who are actively working to end our child care crisis in Kansas so parents can have affordable and accessible child care.

This became a bipartisan effort merging solutions together that came from shareholders, providers, parents and legislators. It goes to show that while bitter partisanship is what’s often highlighted in Topeka, we can and do work together for the benefit of all Kansans.