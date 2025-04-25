September 22, 1938 — April 19, 2025

Kansas City

Donald (Don) Eugene Van Dyke, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 19, 2025, in Shawnee, KS. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa who will be deeply missed.

He was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Kansas City, KS, to Lucille Turner (nee Van Dyke) Richardson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia, son Eric, and daughters, Debra and Christine, and 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, his brothers Charles and Darrell, and his sons Gregory and Chris.

He attended Argentine High School. Don served in the US Army and was trained as a helicopter mechanic. He went on to work at Santa Fe Railroad and Trans World Airlines, where he met his wife.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, tinkering around the house, and anything involving trains. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m.

A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Shawnee and Interim Healthcare for there love and care to Don and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Habitat for Humanity.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.