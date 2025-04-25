SMSD News: Free summer meals for children begin June 2, 2025

While school is not in session this summer, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) continues to work to ensure that children have access to free, nutritious meals.

Summer Lunch Bunch is offered so children ages 1-18 can eat free meals during the summer. Adults are also able to purchase a lunch for $5 (cash only). Children do not have to be from the SMSD to attend lunch. All are welcome!

Here is the Summer Lunch Bunch schedule: Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dates: June 2, 2025 to July 25, 2025, Monday through Friday.

(Lunch Bunch will be closed on June 19, June 20, and July 4).

Locations:

Comanche Elementary School, 8200 Grant Ave

Rosehill Elementary School, 9801 Rosehill Rd.

Shawnee Mission West High School, 8800 W 85th St.

Shawanoe Elementary School, 11230 W. 75th St.

Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Rd. Summer Lunch Bunch will be dine-in only. Grab-and-go will not be available. Click here for more information and menus.

