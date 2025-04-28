A message from AdventHealth: AdventHealth Championship puts KC community first

The AdventHealth Championship is the only PGA TOUR sanctioned event in the greater Kansas City metro area. The four-day, 72-hole Korn Ferry Tour event features 156 players from around the world competing for a total purse of $1,000,000. As the path to the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour boasts some of the most talented professional golfers such as Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Sepp Straka, all who previously participated in the AdventHealth Championship.

However the four-day event is not only for those who play golf, but a way that everyone – golf lover or not – can have fun and support the Kansas City community. It’s truly more than golf.

“The AdventHealth Championship delivers a world-class entertainment experience for everyone involved – fans, partners, volunteers and players,” said Rick Amos, tournament director of the AdventHealth Championship. “It’s a community-centric philanthropic event utilizing professional golf to positively impact KC and specific charities.”

As a new effort in 2025 for the Championship, the Tickets for Charity program allows 100 percent of the proceeds from all general admission and grounds pass ticket purchases to be donated to local charity partners. You can buy a ticket and select one of the following six charities for your purchase to benefit: Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, First Tee of Greater Kansas City, Watson Links, Win for KC, Keep the Spark Alive and AdventHealth Foundation Kansas City.

The event also features a Women’s Day presented by UMB Private Wealth and benefiting Win for KC. Women’s Day will take place on May 12 and offers women of all skill levels the opportunity to play alongside PGA TOUR stars.

Additionally, Family Day presented by Scheels will take place on May 17 in the Dekorators Fan Zone with activities for the whole family including face painting, interactive games, family food and drink specials, and Golden Tee Ice Cream. The first 100 kids to complete the scavenger hunt will receive a Scheels gift card.

“This event has tremendous momentum with AdventHealth as our title sponsor and host organization,” said Amos. “The Championship is set up for dynamic growth over the next few years with the ultimate goal of continuing to give back to our community.”

The 2025 AdventHealth Championship is scheduled for May 12 to 18 at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets start at $10 and parking is free. Kids 17 and under, military veterans and first responders receive free admission.

To see the schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit AdventHealthChampionship.com.