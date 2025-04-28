January 15th, 1981 – April 21st, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Dustin Wayne Burrows, who departed this world on April 21, 2025, in Overland Park, KS. Born on January 15, 1981, in Kansas City, MO, Dustin graced us with his presence for 44 years.

Dustin spent his career in the Information Technology field, where he shared his passion and expertise for computers with many. Beyond his professional endeavors,

Dustin found joy in his kitties, as well as immersing himself in the world of books. He especially enjoyed reading history.

He was preceded in death by his cherished big brother, Christopher Burrows; his father, Terry Burrows; grandparents, Raymond and Betty Beaumont, Dwayne and Mary Lou Burrows; his uncles, Craig Beaumont and Jeffrey Beaumont; and his best friend, Jeremy Williams.

Left to honor Dustin’s memory are his loving mother and stepfather, Melissa and Steve Lindquist; his adored big sister, Jennifer Meschino; his dear nieces and nephews, Jamela, Lindsay, Noah, Harlee, Parker, Bailey, Serenity, Octavian and Aaliyah. He will be missed by his aunt, Leigh Ann Thomas, his uncle, Courtney Beaumont, and his stepfather, Craig Lynch.

Dustin’s warmth, hugs and humor touched all who knew him, and he will be forever missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he brightened. May he rest in eternal peace.

Private services will be held at a later date to celebrate Dustin’s life, legacy and love.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.