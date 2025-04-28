June 26, 1924 — April 26, 2025

Kansas City

Florence C. Hayes, fondly known as Flo, passed away on April 26, 2025, at the age of 100 in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on June 26, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri, Florence lived a remarkable life marked by dedication and hard work.

Flo spent an impressive 70 years working on her feet, a testament to her strong work ethic and resilience. Her career included 25 years at Winstead’s,17 years at Yarbrough’s, and a 10 years at Costco. Throughout her long tenure in the culinary field, she became a valued member of the Kansas City Restaurant Association, joining in the late 1940s. Her contributions to the community and the restaurant industry were significant, and she touched the lives of many through her work.

Florence’s legacy continues through her family. She is survived by her granddaughter, April Dawn Hayes, two grandsons, a sister and brother-in-law, and her niece Debbie. Additionally, she was blessed with loving caretakers and friends, Keith and Oneta, who provided her with care and companionship.

A visitation will be held in her honor on April 30, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM, both at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, located at 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. A graveside service will commence at 3:00 PM at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, allowing family and friends to gather together to celebrate and remember Flo’s remarkable life.

Florence C. Hayes will be remembered for her unwavering spirit, hard work, and the love she shared with her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and dedication that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate to know her.

In memory of Florence (Flo) C. Hayes, please consider making a donation to one of the following charities:

American Heart Association

American Kidney Fund

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.