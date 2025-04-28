Mike Frizzell April 28, 2025 Emergency Response KCMO man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. Overland Park Police say a man was killed in a high-speed crash early Sunday morning. In a news release, Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said a caller reported a vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 35 in northeastern Johnson County at a high rate of speed around 3:49 a.m. Lacy said the speeding vehicle was found moments later, crashed into a bridge pillar in the interchange with I-635. A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the driver and only occupant of the vehicle to an area hospital, where he died. Police have identified the driver as Nicolas Hawthorne, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri. Lacy said the Kansas Department of Transportation inspected the bridge, which remains structurally sound after the crash. The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Unit at 913-890-1516. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous article‘I want to give back’ — Jon Stewart, Johnson Countian of the Year, credits JCCC for his successNext articleJCCC Updates: Summer session is right around the corner LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park revisits plan for improving roads in growing southern part of city Savoy Tea Co. will close its Lenexa City Center shop as it moves operations online ‘I want to give back’ — Jon Stewart, Johnson Countian of the Year, credits JCCC for his success Music is a home to this Blue Valley High junior. Now she wants to spread the wealth Capitol Update: Rep. Laura Williams touts bipartisan law addressing ‘child care crisis’