KCMO man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Overland Park

Overland Park Police say a man was killed in a high-speed crash early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said a caller reported a vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 35 in northeastern Johnson County at a high rate of speed around 3:49 a.m.

Lacy said the speeding vehicle was found moments later, crashed into a bridge pillar in the interchange with I-635.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the driver and only occupant of the vehicle to an area hospital, where he died.

Police have identified the driver as Nicolas Hawthorne, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Lacy said the Kansas Department of Transportation inspected the bridge, which remains structurally sound after the crash.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department Traffic Unit at 913-890-1516.