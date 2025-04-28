Jul 31, 1939 – Apr 17, 2025

Randall Paul Burfeind, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on April 17, 2025.

Randall was born July 31, 1939, in Malta Bend, Missouri to Henry and Jesse Burfeind. He attended the University of Missouri and was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity. Following graduation, Randall served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, achieving the rank of Captain. Following discharge, he returned to Kansas City and worked for many years in the insurance industry. Randall had numerous hobbies: he was a member of the Kansas City Dahlia Society; a member of the Mizzou Tiger Club; a dedicated golfer, playing with the same group for over 30 years. Randall was a life-long Christian, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mission, Kansas.

Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jesse Burfeind; sister, Mildred Gash. Survivors include his wife, Martha; daughter, Rebecca (Brian); son, Tim (Naomi); grandson, Paul; brother Ronald (Peggy); and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10am, at Trinity Lutheran Church: 5601 W. 62nd Street, Mission, Kansas, 66202. Memorial service to follow on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11am, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, or the charitable organization of your choice.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.