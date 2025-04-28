February 24, 1927 — April 13, 2025

Overland Park

In Loving Memory of Rose Marie Seifferlein (1927 – 2025)

Rose Marie Dystensky Hackbarth Seifferlein, 98, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2025. Born on February 24, 1927, in Snyder, Nebraska, Rose grew up in rural Webster, Nebraska, where her father, Frank, was the local blacksmith and her mother, Toni, made the best kolaches for miles around.

As a young adult, Rose moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where she began her career as an administrative assistant. It was there that she met and married Glenn Hackbarth, who worked for the Hormel Co. His career took them on a journey over the years to live in Idaho, Nebraska, Minnesota, Seattle, and finally to Kansas. Rose and Glenn had three children during their 30 years together.

Rose continued to live a busy life in the Overland Park area as an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Her faith and music were very important to her and she participated in many activities at Trinity over the years.

Rose met her second husband, Hilmer (Si), while working at the Lee Company. They had 19 years together enjoying family gatherings, attending grandchildren’s school programs and sporting events. They traveled throughout the country and especially enjoyed Branson, Missouri. In the early 1980’s, Rose and her sister Ruth enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to their parents’ native Czechoslovakia where they met cousins, aunts, and uncles for the first time.

After retiring from the Lee Company, Rose became a longtime resident at the Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community, where she served on the welcoming and celebration committees. Rose loved to play cards and games and never missed an opportunity to volunteer for projects to help others.

Rose was an excellent cook and baker. She will best be remembered for her delicious spread of holiday treats and goodies she made for her family and friends. She was also very crafty and especially talented at making beautiful cross stitch pieces. A jeweled mirror was one of her most prized creations. Rose enjoyed nature, especially cardinals, dogwood trees, and relaxing on a bench for a breath of fresh air.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Richard) Narveson of Aurora, Colorado, and Judy (Bill) Schelar of Lawrence, Kansas, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonia and Frank Dystensky, her son Greg Hackbarth, as well as husbands Glenn Hackbarth and Hilmer (Si) Seifferlein, sister, Ruth Roby, and special friend Cecil Waage.

Her legacy is one of compassion, resilience, and quiet strength. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210, at 10:00 a.m., May 10, 2025. She will be buried in the Devotion Mausoleum Crypt at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers’ Association and local chapter of Ascend Hospice.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.