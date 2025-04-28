Stephen Lee Tracy

Stephen Tracy, 59, of Shawnee, KS, passed April 23, 2025 surrounded by family and friends. Born November 14, 1965, to Donald William Tracy and Carol Tracy-Tobiason. He brought joy and laughter to each moment spent with him. He was the funniest person, a great pianist, wonderful cook and interior decorator. He constantly thought of and gave to others.

Stephen loved his family, especially his mother, Carol. She was his champion throughout his life.

He decided to move back to Kansas several years ago to be close to his Mom and Bernie, his stepfather.

One of the great joys in his last chapter was reconnecting with his sister, Jen. His brother, Tom (Tank) and wife Melissa opened there home to him to allow him time to get his life started in Kansas again.

Over the years he owned Exclusive Interiors of Fairfield, CT, and later was employed at Zeck Ford and lastly Road Builders

He is survived by his mother, Carol Tracy-Tobiason (Bernie); sister, Jen Tracy; brothers, Tom “Tank” (Melissa), Michael (Stacey); uncles, Tony Rudloff, Terry Rudloff (Susie); aunt Pamela Moran. He had several nephews and nieces. He adored children; he was their pied piper. And last, by not least, his yorkie, Gracie Allen.

The world has lost a bright light and heaven has turned on his light. Rest in peace sweet child.

Steve’s Celebration of Life will be held at Johnny’s Tavern, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, KS, 66216 on Jun 14th, 2025, 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

