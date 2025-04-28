Terri Winona O’Grady

January 30, 1954 – April 24, 2025

Terri O’Grady, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Delmar Gardens in Overland Park, KS.

Terri was born in Eureka, CA on January 30, 1954, to Rex and Vel O’Doherty. Her family lived in a few different cities before ultimately settling in Overland Park, KS. Terri graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School.

Terri met her spouse, Kevin O’Grady, in their early twenties and were married November 1977. They had three children together: Matthew, Johnathan, and Melissa. Sadly, Matthew passed away during childbirth.

Terri’s spirit and love for laughter will be carried on. She taught her children life does not always have to be serious and to have some fun every now and again. Her sense of humor and caring heart will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her.

Terri is preceded in death by her son, Matthew; husband, Kevin; parents, Rex and Vel. She is survived by her son, Johnathan O’Grady and daughter, Melissa Donovan (spouse Aaron) and two grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Atticus and Ailey.

Celebration of life will be Saturday June 7, 2025, at 2 pm at 10231 W. 56th Ter, Merriam, KS 66203.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.