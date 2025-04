A locally-owned ice cream shop is preparing to close its doors in Prairie Village.

Chill in the Village, known for its soft-serve and other sweet treats, announced Monday via social media that it will close after May 31.

“We hope you’ll stop by, make more sweet memories with us, and enjoy every last scoop together,” the Chill team said via social media this week. Your support, laughter, and love over the years have meant the world to us – thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

Chill in the Village is at 6966 Mission Road

The shop occupies a space at the Shops of Prairie Village, just off 69th Terrace and Mission Road.

The shop served ice cream at the Shops of Prairie Village for seven years.

It offered both frozen yogurt and ice cream, in flavors like white chocolate mousse, cherry amaretto and “ultimate” peanut butter brownie.

A new ice creamery is moving in

In the social media announcement, owners of Chill in the Village told customers the closure comes as another ice cream shop prepares to move in.

Missouri-based Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Ice Cream plans to take over the space later this year.

Clementine’s is based in the St. Louis area

The ice cream company got its start in St. Louis, Missouri, and has eight locations in the greater St. Louis metro area, including one across the Mississippi River in Illinois.

The Prairie Village location will serve as its first in Johnson County and the Kansas City metro area as a whole.

The menu at Clementine’s offers both “nice” flavors like carrot cake and pistachio, and “naughty” cocktail-inspired flavors like maple bourbon and pink champagne sorbet.

