March 17, 1952 — April 20, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Jon Kelly Davidson, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the tranquil Kansas City Hospice House, at the age of 73. Jon was not a name familiar to those who knew him. They would’ve known him as Kelly. Born on March 17, 1952, in Dodge City, Kansas, he was welcomed into the world by his loving parents, Harold and Geraldine Bearce Davidson.

Kelly’s roots were firmly planted in Kansas, where he graduated from high school in Dodge City, Kansas in 1970. He embarked on a rewarding career in agri-business, beginning his journey as a “Pump Jockey” at a local grain cooperative. His dedication and hard work soon set him on a path of professional growth, elevating him to Assistant Manager and eventually to General Manager of various grain cooperatives across the state. He held key positions in Logan, Tribune, and Andale, where his leadership extended to serving on notable boards such as The Farmland Board, The Land-O-Lakes Board, and AGBBI Board. His impactful career culminated in retirement in 2008, following several years as an interim manager for cooperatives in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

In the heart of his life story stands the love he shared with his wife, Irlene Pinnick. The couple wed on June 10, 1972, embarking on a beautiful journey together that spanned nearly 53 years. Kelly was a devoted and affectionate husband, always ensuring that the bond they created was strong and filled with joy. Alongside Irlene, he nurtured a loving family, raising two daughters who admired their father deeply for both his integrity and unwavering support.

Kelly is survived by his adoring wife, Irlene, and his two daughters, Brandilyn (Eric) Michel and Briann (Brian Franklin) McDowell. His legacy lives on through their seven grandchildren: Brenna, Sterling, Joseph and Blythe “Arin,” Grace, Paige, and Joe, who were the light of his life. Each moment spent with them brought him immense joy and pride, as he cherished every laugh and adventure they shared together.

Kelly’s familial bonds extended beyond his immediate family. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Dennis, and his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ronnie Osborne. His generous spirit is remembered by his 11 nieces and nephews, as well as “Aunt” Betty Johnson and his sisters-in-law, Shirley Pinnick and Denise Davidson.

Throughout his life, Kelly exemplified hard work, loyalty, and unwavering integrity. He was a pillar of encouragement, and his daughters grew up shielded from negativity, never once hearing him utter the phrase “you can’t do that.” Instead, he instilled in them confidence and determination, shaping them into the remarkable women they are today.

As we gather to remember Kelly, we celebrate a man who left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy, rooted in love and dedication, will continue to inspire those who carry forward his values.

Make a donation to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care in memory of Kelly Davidson

Celebration of Life

Saturday, April 26, 2025

1:00 – 1:30 pm (Central time)

Muehlebach Funeral Care

6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131

Visitation Following Service

Saturday, April 26, 2025

1:30 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Muehlebach Funeral Care

6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131

