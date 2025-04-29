Patricia Ann Black

August 14, 1952 – April 17, 2025

Patricia Ann (Rohn) Black, 72 of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on April 17, 2025, in Kansas City Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer.

There will be an open-house Celebration of Life for Patricia on Sunday, June 8th from Noon to 3:00PM at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse located at 9101 Nall Ave, Prairie Village, Kansas 66207. Lunch will be provided.

Patricia “Patti” was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Esther Rohn on August 14, 1952. Patti, living in West Lincoln, began her schooling in Lincoln, but when the family moved to a farm near Denton, Nebraska in 1963, she briefly attended Rokeby School, a one-room school, for a year. Patti then started riding the bus from the family farm to attend Crete Public Schools, in Crete, Nebraska.

Patti married Robert L Black, Jr. on December 23, 1971, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Bob was serving in the Army, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After the wedding, the couple moved to Fort Bragg for the remainder of Bob’s active-duty service. Upon their return to Lincoln, in 1972, Patti went to work for Davis, Fenton, Stange, and Darling, an architectural firm while Bob attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. In 1976, Patti and Bob welcomed into the world their son, Michael A Black. Shortly after his birth, work took the Black family to Omaha, Nebraska for two years, then to Des Moines, Iowa, where their daughter Christina E Black was born. Shortly after Christina’s birth in 1980, the family again moved to Flanders, NJ, and then relocated back to Des Moines, IA. An opportunity presented itself to Bob and Patti in 1992 to make their final move to Overland Park, Kansas on August 14, 1992. On Patti’s 40th birthday, the family moved into Patti’s dream home a colonial style house.

Patti dedicated her life to raising their children to be the outstanding people they are. Patti is a large part of why Mike and Christy are both excellent parents. Patti was committed to the lives of her children and always made sure they had home cooked meals, packed healthy school lunches, and chauffeured them to their respective activities. Patti’s volunteer work over the years focused on improving the lives of our children. Patti volunteered with the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and then Boy Scouts. Patti especially enjoyed helping kids with reading and serving as room mother in the elementary schools Mike and Christy attended over the years.

As Mike and Christy moved on to college, Patti began to travel with Bob on business trips and vacations. She visited the four corners of the contiguous United States from Florida to Maine, California to Washington. She visited all the lighthouses on the West Coast, and most of the lighthouses on the East Coast and the Gulf of America. Her first lighthouse was Cape Hatteras in 1972, while in North Carolina with her last two being Portland Head Lighthouse in Maine, with her Granddaughter Alexandra, and Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse with Calving and Susan. Patti traveled to all forty-eight continental United State Capitols plus Juneau, Alaska. She ranked Alaska’s Capitol building the ugliest and Vermont’s the nicest to visit. Patti was an avid National Park supporter, along with Bob they visited over 300 sites operated by the National Parks Service in the 49 States they visited. One vacation with Bob, Mike, and Christy to California in 1996, involved flying. On a connecting flight through Chicago, flying in a 727, the front landing gear failed to deploy. The flight engineer came back to first class, opened the floor adjacent to the isle seats Bob and Patti were sitting in, and cranked down the nose wheels. We got in the crash position, the landing gear held, United took us by cart to our connecting flight to San Francisco. Patti had to take the return flight home, but that was the last trip she made in an airplane.

Patti loved visiting the southwest, her first trip to the Grand Canyon being the most westerly destination on the four-week Black Family Big Trip, in 1985. Patti and Bob saw five Space Shuttle launches, three daytime and two nighttime. The first launch was Columbia in November 1983 and Mike and Christy to witnessed it with her and Bob. Patti also loved gardening and took immaculate care of her flower beds. She loved caring for her flowers and was proud of her yard. Patti was in a constant battle with rabbits and the neighborhood buck that would jump the fence, eat her plants, then lay in the shade in corner of the yard. She kept the rabbits out of the backyard by installing chicken wire at the bottom of the chain link fence, but had no way of keeping out the deer, raccoons, and opossums that traveled through the yard.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Esther Rohn, her in-laws, Robert and Eleanor Black, sister-in-law Nancy L Black, and brother-in-law Steven A. Black.

Patti is survived by her husband Robert L Black, Jr., son Michael A Black and his wife Adrianne; daughter Christina E Dahl and her husband Eric Dahl; Michael’s daughter Alexandra; Christina’s son Calvin and daughter Susan; Michael’s step-son Cody Postle, Michael’s stepdaughter Alexis Gabbert, her fiancée Chrsitopher Stallsworth and their three children (Patti’s great-grandchildren) Charolotte, Guinevere and Elias Stalsworth; Patti’s brother Lawrence Rohn, his wife Margaret and their children Matthew Rohn and his wife Chelsea and Andrea Rohn-Weyeneth and her spouse Lance; Patti’s sister Lisa Rohn-Vilda her partner Kevin, Lisa’s children Robert Vilda Jr, Sarah Houser, Kathryn Vilda, and Thomas Vilda; brother-in-law Dan Black, his wife Tracy and their children Katie Black and Allison Black.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.