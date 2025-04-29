June 8, 1977 — April 23, 2025

Lenexa

Rocky Groves, a beloved member of his family and community, passed away on April 23, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 47. Born on June 8, 1977, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rocky dedicated his professional life to the field of nursing, serving as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). His compassion extended beyond the clinic; he was an unwavering support to his wife of 20 years, Melissa, and their two daughters, Kylie and Lily. As an amazing dad, he was known for always being present at every sporting event and practice, cheering the loudest and instilling a sense of confidence in his girls.

Characterized by a laid-back demeanor and love for life, Rocky approached each day with a fun-loving spirit. He never met a stranger, reflecting his welcoming nature and ability to see the best in everyone. Though he was famously late to events, his heart was always in the right place, radiating warmth, wisdom, and an insatiable thirst for learning throughout his life.

In his leisure time, Rocky had a diverse array of interests. He adored collecting various items and cherished his 1999 Pontiac Trans Am, which became a family legacy. He took joy in teaching his daughters, nieces, and nephews how to drive manual transmission in the Trans Am. Rocky was also an avid fan of Oklahoma University football and different soccer teams, eagerly taking his girls to games for the Kansas City Current and Sporting KC, fostering a love for sports in them that mirrored his own.

Rocky is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Groves, and his treasured daughters, Kylie and Lily Groves. He leaves behind his sister, Mitzi Groves, his nephews Isaiah, Patrick, Nicholas, and Stephen, and his nieces Jenna, Chloe, and McKenzie. He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Amy Hoerchler, and Brian and Karen Hoerchler, as well as his uncles, Charles, Richard, and Aunt Patsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Paulette Groves, and his mother- and father-in-law, Michael and Beverly Hoerchler. He was also reunited with his beloved grandparents, Alvie and Wanda Carney, and Mary Groves, as well as his aunt, Mary Ann Carney/Harry.

Visitation services for Rocky Groves will take place on May 1, 2025, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, Kansas. Friends and family are invited to gather from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM to celebrate the life and legacy of this remarkable man. Rocky’s spirit will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the hearts of those he inspired and loved, leaving a lasting impact that will not be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to a fund for his daughters future, please call Edward Jones at the following number to make donations: (913) 634-6885.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.