A well-known burger chain plans to expand its Johnson County presence.

New York-based Shake Shack plans to open a new location at the growing Merriam Grand Station development, according to a social media announcement from the development’s Kansas City-based developers, Drake Development.

Shake Shack is coming to 8811 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant will occupy a newly-constructed space at the Merriam Grand Station development, just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

Shake Shack will join a growing number of new restaurants at the development, most recently including breakfast eatery HomeGrown and sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s.

The new Merriam location would serve as the second Shake Shack in Johnson County.

Shake Shack is known for burgers and fries

Shake Shack serves a range of burgers, in addition to other items like cheese fries, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs.

The New York-based chain also is known for its milkshakes, which come in flavors like strawberry, chocolate, cookies and cream and banana pudding.

Outside of Johnson County, Shake Shack has one more Kansas City area location at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Another new restaurant recently opened nearby

Breakfast eatery HomeGrown also unveiled its new Merriam location last week.

The Wichita-based restaurant offers breakfast and brunch staples like biscuits and gravy, french toast, corned beef hash, and eggs benedict.

In addition to its Merriam Grand Station location, HomeGrown has one more Johnson County location in Leawood.

Want more food and drink news? Chill in the Village closing its PV storefront. A new ice cream shop will replace it