A new bar and restaurant is making its Johnson County debut at a growing Merriam corner.

30hop, known for craft beers and “globally-inspired” cuisine, officially opened its doors Wednesday at the Merriam Grand Station development.

30hop opened at 8715 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant and bar moved into a newly-constructed space at the growing Merriam Grand Station development, just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

There, 30hop neighbors breakfast eatery HomeGrown, which also recently opened.

It also joins other new additions to the growing development — soon to include popular burger chain Shake Shack.

30hop serves craft beers and “New American” cuisine

The restaurant’s menu offers a range of comfort food staples and “globally-inspired” entrees, such as BBQ bacon burgers, Baja fish tacos, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and spicy peanut noodle bowls.

On the bar side, 30hop has more than 90 on-tap draft beers, in addition to wines and house cocktails.

On the weekends, 30hop also offers a brunch with items like breakfast burritos, tater tot breakfast bowls, and berry french toast.

This marks 30hop’s Johnson County debut

The Merriam location also serves as the second location in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The Iowa-based eatery opened a Lee’s Summit, Missouri, location in January.

In its home state of Iowa, 30hop has three locations, as well as one in Nebraska.

