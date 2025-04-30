December 8, 1931 — April 23, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

Donna Delores Donahue, 93, our loving Aunt, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025 at Villa St. Francis Hospice Nursing Home.

A Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO, on Saturday, May 3rd beginning at 11:00 am.

Donna was born on December 8, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, to Clarence and Ella (Kleinlein) Donahue. She worked 34 years at BMA and retired in 1987. Donna volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Red Bridge Social Club and More Friends. Donna loved sports, reading, and traveling.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Jack and Ed, and nephews; Pat and Tim. She is survived by her nieces, Michelle and Marci; and nephews Mike and Michael; as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was dearly loved by all who knew her. Donna was the kindest, most positive person. She loved her heavenly Father and will be missed by all her family and friends.

In memory of Donna, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Joseph-Kansas City, 8001 Longview Rd., Kansas City, MO 64134.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.