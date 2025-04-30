Erla Marie Scherschligt

March 22, 1938 — April 25, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Erla Scherschligt, aged 87, passed away peacefully on April 25th,2025, at The Village At Mission in Prairie Village, KS.

She was born on March 22nd, 1938, in Yankton, SD, to Earl and Lucille Holbrook. She lived most of her life in Estherville, IA, and Olathe, KS. She was a graduate of Yankton High School and then went on to receive her nursing degree. She married Arthur Scherschligt on December 27, 1962, in Yankton, SD.

She worked as a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital, as a nurse in the psychiatric unit at SD State Hospital, taught nursing students in Estherville, IA, and ended her career as Director of Nursing of the Good Samaritan Society in Estherville, IA. Erla’s smile was infectious and she loved giving and receiving hugs. Erla’s favorite pastimes included golfing, dancing, playing bridge, attending a weekly prayer group, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur; a younger brother, Rodney (Irene) Holbrook; children, Mike (Sandy) Scherschligt and Julie Carley (Jerry); grandchildren, John (Naomi) Scherschligt, Sara (Nick) Morrison, Grace Scherschligt, Xavier (Annie) Scherschligt, Teresa Scherschligt, Katie (Sean) Wheeler, Molly Carley; great-grandchildren, Cormac, Elliot, and Murray Morrison, Lawrence Scherschligt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends, and others are invited to the funeral Mass on Friday, May 2nd at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11200 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS celebrated by Archbishop Joseph Naumann at 1 p.m. with the rosary beginning at 12:30 p.m. Reception (dessert and refreshments) following the service.

Rosary

Friday, May 2, 2025

12:30 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish

11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Mass

Friday, May 2, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish

11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, KS 66214

