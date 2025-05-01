Three Johnson County students are 2025 National Merit Scholars.

Last month, the nonprofit announced the roughly 830 high school seniors who won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards.

About a dozen Kansas students received corporate-sponsored scholarships, with three high school seniors who live in Johnson County to make the list. (See last year’s list here.)

This is the first round of scholarship winner announcements, with additional announcements for $2,500 scholarships and college-sponsored scholarships expected in the coming months.

3 JoCo students are getting corporate scholarships

Here’s a look at the three Johnson County high school seniors who are getting corporate-sponsored scholarships through the National Merit Scholars program:

Eston Thomas Garcia of Olathe Northwest High, who lives in Olathe, is receiving a James E. Casey Scholarship from The UPS Foundation. Garcia’s probable career field is civil engineering, and this scholarship is given to children of United Parcel Service employees, according to a press release.

Aashritha Musti of Blue Valley West High, who lives in Overland Park, is receiving a Broadridge scholarship, an outsourcing company that provides scholarships to children of its employees. Musti’s probable career field is medicine.

Benjamin H. Palmet of Pembroke Hill, who lives in Prairie Village, is earning the Colgate-Palmolive Company scholarship. Palmet’s probable career field is entrepreneurship.

What is the National Merit Scholarship Program?

Students enter the competition for a National Merit Scholarship when they take the preliminary SAT as high school juniors.

The program sees thousands of semifinalists annually, and asks finalists nationwide to apply for a scholarship detailing their extracurricular activities and awards.

Then, the program announces thousands of winners nationwide for various types of scholarships: Corporate-sponsored, $2,500 scholarships and college-sponsored.

Corporate scholarships can range between $1,000 to $10,000 annually for a four-year undergraduate education.

Additional winners will be announced

Last month’s announcement only featured the corporate sponsors.

Students who won a $2,500 scholarship are expected to be announced later this month.

Over the summer, the National Merit Scholarship Program is expected to announce college-sponsored scholarship winners.

Keep reading K-12 education news: New Shawnee Mission policy brings more scrutiny to donations that pay for staff