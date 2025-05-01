March 23rd, 1963 – April 20th, 2025

Douglas E. Darbyshire, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 20, 2025. He was born on March 23, 1963, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Marlene “Fawn” and Homer Darbyshire.

Doug grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Center Senior High School in 1981. He went on to attend William Jewell College, graduating in 1985. During his time there, he was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity and played as an offensive lineman for the Cardinals football team. He later settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where he raised his family.

Professionally, Doug built a successful career as an IT Architect and software developer. Beyond his work, he was a devoted father and grandfather, a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, and a lifelong lover of science fiction. Doug also had a passion for cooking, cherished visits with family in St. Augustine, Florida, and enjoyed the companionship of his two beloved dogs, Gracie and Bernie.

He is survived by his four children: Jacob Darbyshire (Mackenzie), Margaret Darbyshire, Michael Darbyshire, and William Darbyshire; his grandchildren: Charlotte Patzwald, Quinn Darbyshire, and Daisy Darbyshire; his father, Homer “Darby” Darbyshire; his sister, Sondra Tucker (Dennis); and his niece and nephew, Brittni Tucker and Gavin Tucker.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life in his honor. In remembrance of Doug’s deep love for animals—especially his adopted dogs—memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs in lieu of flowers.

See link: Wayside Waifs Donations

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.