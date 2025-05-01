Olathe Police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a house on Wednesday morning.

In a Thursday afternoon news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to a house in the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of an adult female.

The address is in the Persimmon Hill neighborhood, about one mile west of Kansas Highway 7 and Santa Fe Street, between Olathe West High School and Prairie Center Elementary School.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 75-year-old female deceased inside the residence,” Moncayo said in the release. “The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.”

Multiple Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory investigators and Olathe Police detectives could be seen going in and out of the house on Thursday afternoon.

A neighbor, Amelia Natt och Dag, spoke to the Post on Thursday evening and said the victim’s husband passed away about a year ago.

Natt och Dag says another neighbor had a key to the house.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

“He [the neighbor with a key] went inside the house to look for her and couldn’t find her, but the house was immaculately clean,” Natt och Dag told the Post. “When they [police] came in, I guess they finally found her.”

The crime lab investigators left the house at about 5 p.m. on Thursday. One police officer and a detective stayed in front of the house after the crime lab investigators left the neighborhood.

No other details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.