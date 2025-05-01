Mike Frizzell May 1, 2025 Crime & Courts Police say 75-year-old woman found dead in Olathe home was a homicide Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A Johnson County crime lab van and Olathe Police vehicle in the driveway of a home where a woman was found dead Wednesday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Olathe Police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a house on Wednesday morning. In a Thursday afternoon news release, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to a house in the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of an adult female. The address is in the Persimmon Hill neighborhood, about one mile west of Kansas Highway 7 and Santa Fe Street, between Olathe West High School and Prairie Center Elementary School. “Upon arrival, officers located a 75-year-old female deceased inside the residence,” Moncayo said in the release. “The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.” Multiple Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory investigators and Olathe Police detectives could be seen going in and out of the house on Thursday afternoon. A neighbor, Amelia Natt och Dag, spoke to the Post on Thursday evening and said the victim’s husband passed away about a year ago. Natt och Dag says another neighbor had a key to the house.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. “He [the neighbor with a key] went inside the house to look for her and couldn’t find her, but the house was immaculately clean,” Natt och Dag told the Post. “When they [police] came in, I guess they finally found her.” The crime lab investigators left the house at about 5 p.m. on Thursday. One police officer and a detective stayed in front of the house after the crime lab investigators left the neighborhood. No other details have been released. Police are asking anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleFormer Gov. Jeff Colyer headlines OP event ‘celebrating first 100 days’ of 2nd Trump termNext articleThe only Kentucky Derby-winning horse from Kansas is buried in Prairie Village LATEST HEADLINES Shawnee Mission mulls plan for new early childhood education center in Overland Park The only Kentucky Derby-winning horse from Kansas is buried in Prairie Village Frozen yogurt shop Fifth & Emery planning new Lenexa location These JoCo students are 2025 National Merit Scholars Overland Park seeks public submissions for new city flag to match new brand