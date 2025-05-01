fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Overland Park seeks public submissions for new city flag to match new brand

Overland Park city flag
Overland Park City Hall. File photo.

Overland Park is seeking help from local creative folks to help design a new city flag to pair with its recently unveiled branding update.

The new brand, which the Overland Park City Council approved earlier this month after a staff-driven revision process, features a wider color palette, imagery evoking local history and a new collection of fonts.

Since the city authorized the new brand, Overland Park has activated some of its elements on the city website, social media and other similar, low-hanging fruit, so to speak.

Subsequent, more costly switches to the new brand — monument signs, vehicle wraps, etc. — are expected to come as the city updates things per its regular use cycle, so you’re still likely to see the old logo out and about for the foreseeable future.

That being said, to complement the new brand, Overland Park city officials want a flag that would replace the current flag that features the old city logo.

Find the new brand guide here for inspiration.

Overland Park new brand new flag
Samples of the city’s logo options with color variations. Image via Overland Park brand guide.

How to submit your Overland Park flag idea

  • People who submit flag designs can use “brand elements” like the graphics and the color palette, according to a city news release. Those can be downloaded here.
  • Designs are due by June 1.
  • Make sure to use the city’s flag design submission form.
  • The city will ask for your email address and your name when submitting.
  • Additionally, you are able to include more information or a comment about your flag design in the submission form.

Overland Park’s new flag next steps:

  • City staff will review all submitted flag designs in early June.
  • Later, the city council will approve the flag, though the exact timeline for that is unclear.
  • The chosen flag will eventually be flown in front of City Hall and other city facilities across Overland Park.

Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

