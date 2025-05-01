Overland Park is seeking help from local creative folks to help design a new city flag to pair with its recently unveiled branding update.

The new brand, which the Overland Park City Council approved earlier this month after a staff-driven revision process, features a wider color palette, imagery evoking local history and a new collection of fonts.

Since the city authorized the new brand, Overland Park has activated some of its elements on the city website, social media and other similar, low-hanging fruit, so to speak.

Subsequent, more costly switches to the new brand — monument signs, vehicle wraps, etc. — are expected to come as the city updates things per its regular use cycle, so you’re still likely to see the old logo out and about for the foreseeable future.

That being said, to complement the new brand, Overland Park city officials want a flag that would replace the current flag that features the old city logo.

Find the new brand guide here for inspiration.

How to submit your Overland Park flag idea

People who submit flag designs can use “brand elements” like the graphics and the color palette, according to a city news release. Those can be downloaded here.

Designs are due by June 1.

Make sure to use the city’s flag design submission form.

The city will ask for your email address and your name when submitting.

Additionally, you are able to include more information or a comment about your flag design in the submission form.

Overland Park’s new flag next steps:

City staff will review all submitted flag designs in early June.

Later, the city council will approve the flag, though the exact timeline for that is unclear.

The chosen flag will eventually be flown in front of City Hall and other city facilities across Overland Park.

