December 28, 1948 — April 27, 2025

Maricopa, Arizona

Peggy Ann Torno passed away peacefully at her home in Maricopa, Arizona on April 27, 2025 with friends and her sister, Penny by her side.

Peggy was born in Conway, Arkansas on 12/28/1948 and moved to Kansas when she was a young child.

Peggy graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University where she was a member of Chi Omega social sorority.

Peggy married Phillip Torno on August 16, 1969 and proceeded her in death in 2008.

Peggy was employed by the Missouri Department of Social Services for 33 years. She held various positions until her retirement in 2003.

Peggy relocated in 2015 to Arizona and was very involved in her active adult community. She was a player and coach of pickleball, enjoyed line dancing and gathering with her many friends.

Peggy was a lover of animals. Suggested memorials in her name to KC Retired Greyhound as Pets, Animal Haven, Wayside Waifs or Hospice of Valley.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 10am Tuesday, May 20th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave.

