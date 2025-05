After signing letters of intent in recent months, more than 50 high school seniors from USD 232 will further their athletic careers at colleges and universities around the country.

Throughout the fall and spring, seniors in the De Soto area district — like their counterparts across Johnson County and the country, more broadly — have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play college sports.

From basketball to soccer to football, among other sports, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school who plan to play a college sport this fall:

Mill Valley High School

Ashlyn Blazer, volleyball at Florida International University

Connor Bohon, football at University of Nebraska-Kearney

Brandon Brown, baseball at William Jewell College

Carter Cline, cross country and track and field at University of Kansas

Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, hockey at Lawrence Technological University

Alonnah Gage, track and field at Fort Hays State University

Owen Gietzen, baseball at University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Alex Grace, soccer at Jacksonville University

Drew Hannam, lacrosse at William Woods University

Joel Hayes, soccer at Trevecca Nazarene University

Jake Hobbs, baseball at Cowley County Community College

Thatcher Ivey, basketball at Kansas Wesleyan University

Carter Kaifes, basketball at University of Central Missouri

Averie Landon, basketball at Wartburg College

Aiden Lehr, football at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Madison Lehr, softball at William Jewell College

Isaac Lightcap, baseball at Fort Scott Community College

Terran Marshall, baseball at Butler County Community College

Katherine Martin, soccer at University of Central Missouri

Meg McAfee, cross country and track and field at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Grayson Moore, football at Fort Hayes State University

Eric Penner, powerlifting at William Jewell College

Stella Platt, tennis at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Hudson Powers, baseball at Highland Community College-Freeport, Illinois

Brady Robins, soccer at University of Nebraska Omaha

Isaac Sauder, baseball at William Jewell College

Nic Schrag, soccer at Rockhurst University

Abram Shaffer, football at Northwest Missouri State

Denver Smith, baseball at Kansas Christian College

Morgan Speciale, track and field at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Andrew Watts, football at Fort Hays State University

Lauren Welch, track and field at University of Central Missouri

Desmon Williams, football at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Trinity Wilson, cheerleading at Washburn University

Jayden Woods, football at University of Florida

De Soto High School