Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor May 2, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley North's Jaliya Davis caps historic season with national and state honors Blue Valley North senior Jaliya Davis has wrapped up an unforgettable season, leading the Mustangs to the 6A state championship—the program's second title in three years—and becoming the first student-athlete in Blue Valley history, male or female, to be named a McDonald's All-American. She is just the fourth girl in Kansas high school basketball history to receive the prestigious national honor. Davis also earned a sweep of top individual awards, including the 2024-25 Gatorade Kansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year, 2025 Co-Female DiRenna Award Winner, 2025 Sports in Kansas All-Classes and 6A Player of the Year and 2024-25 Kansas MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. In addition to those accolades, Davis became the all-time leading scorer in Blue Valley North school history. Her dedication, leadership and outstanding play have left a lasting mark on the Blue Valley North community. Congratulations to Jaliya and the entire Blue Valley North Girls Basketball team on a season to remember.