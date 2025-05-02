Delila Marie Day

September 13, 1942 — April 26, 2025

Delila M. Day, 82, passed away peacefully at home on April 26th, 2025. She was a devoted wife, mother and granny who will be deeply missed. Graveside services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 6th at Fairview Cemetery in Holland, KS.

Delila was born in Abilene, KS on September 13, 1942, to Clyde and Marvel Myers. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1960 and attended Kansas State University. She moved to Denver with her cousin Merna before making her way to Kansas City where she met her husband Thomas Day, whom she married in 1964. She is survived by her son, Drayton Day (Amy), two grandchildren Hanna and Gavin, and her brother, LaVerne Myers (Jeanette). She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Day, and her parents.

To know Delila was to love her. She was deeply rooted by her faith in the Lord and love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She made lifelong friends through church and bible studies that she attended. She was an incredible gracious soul who would spend countless hours catching up with family and friends or sharing stories of her life. She was very creative which included a love of making memory keepsakes and scrap books of her family. Delila lived life on her own terms, so we are going to honor her wishes by having a small graveside service near her hometown and not make a “big fuss” over her death, as she would say. The family would love to hear any stories you wish to share by adding a memory and/or photos of Delila in the Celebration of Life guestbook on Amos Funeral Home website or by sending them a card or letter. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to honor her love of dogs to Great Plains SPCA or The Human Society of Greater Kansas City.

Great Plains SPCA (Great Plains SPCA – Donate)

The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City (Donate – The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City).

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.