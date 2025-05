A company offering a “collaborative approach” to custom closets has a new Johnson County showroom in the works.

Michigan-based Inspired Closets has begun the process of moving into a former boutique space in southern Overland Park.

Following renovations, local owner Jen Macias-Wetzel estimated Inspired Closets’ new Overland Park showroom would be open by the end of June or early July.

Inspired Closets is coming to 13745 Metcalf Ave.

The showroom will occupy a space on the west end of the Corbin Park shopping center, just off 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Women’s clothing store Simply Shine Boutique previously occupied that space.

Inspired Closets will also operate near Buffalo Wild Wings at the shopping center.

The company builds customized closets of all kinds

The company specializes in design and organization for spaces like bedroom closets, pantries and garages.

The new space at Corbin Park will serve as a display for customers to see what their new closets might look like.

Inspired Closets’ showrooms also have an augmented reality component to help customers visualize their future closets through a virtual lens.

“The process is we come into their home, measure for the spaces that they’re looking at, and then bring them back to the showroom so they can get a touch-and-feel example of what they’re looking at,” Macias-Wetzel said.

This will be Inspired Closets’ second Johnson County space

Currently, Inspired Closets has a showroom further north in Overland Park, off 91st Street and Quivira Road. That showroom opened roughly four years ago.

Macias-Wetzel said that once the new Corbin Park showroom opens, the former one will serve primarily as a warehouse.

“We’re moving our showroom to a much more pedestrian-friendly place, and just elevating the space,” she said.

