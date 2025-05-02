December 30th, 1949 – April 24th, 2025

Nancy Carolyn Hensley, 75, of DeSoto, Kansas, passed away on April 24, 2025. She was born in Pueblo, CO, on December 30, 1949, to James and Jean Bridges. She attended school in Pueblo, Colorado, and graduated from Fritch High School in Fritch, Texas.

Carolyn spent 30 years living in Sweeny, Texas, where she raised two loving children. During her time in Sweeny, she was a valuable member of the community, and enjoyed working with the Sweeny Christian School. She proudly served as an EMT with the Sweeny Volunteer Fire Department, earning Women of the Year honors for her dedication to the department and community. In addition, Carolyn touched countless lives, while working for the Brazosport Community Hospital and a local physician. When Carolyn wasn’t working, she was active in her church and loved attending Sweeny High School Bulldog football games.

Carolyn loved taking road trips to visit mountain ranges and waterfalls. Two of her favorite trips were taken to the Pacific Northwest with her mother Jean, and to Montana with her sister Sandy. Carolyn cherished her time with her children and grandchildren. Her trips to the Rocky Mountains were where she felt most at peace.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Jonathan (Denise) Hensley of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Kristi Hensley of Junction City, Kansas, granddaughters Madison Hensley, Paige Hensley, and one great granddaughter Scarlette Rogers, all of Cheyenne, Wyoming. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Rebecca Wingfield of Marion, Kansas, Wayne (Barb) Bridges of Shawnee, Kansas, Sandy (Thor) Martin of Argonia, Kansas, Troy Bridges of Milan, Kansas, aunt Shirly Lay of DeSoto, Kansas, sister-in-law Karen Bridges of Newark, California, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Bridges, brother Jim Bridges, and sister Cathy Hill.

A family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hillside Village DeSoto, Kansas, and Harbor Hospice of Kansas for their care and support during her final days.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.