One adult has non-life-threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened during a brief downpour at about 12:10 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-435 just before the exit ramp to Midland Drive.

There is a construction area there where crews are working to replace the bridge deck of southbound I-435 over Midland Drive. The project is planned to be completed this fall.

According to recorded radio traffic, three passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved. One of the passenger vehicles went down an embankment and ended up near the parking lot of a business off Renner Road.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa responded alongside Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.

A Med-Act ambulance transported one man from the highway to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shawnee Police could be seen on Kansas City Scout traffic cameras using a patrol vehicle to push one crashed vehicle out of the northbound lanes to reopen traffic flow.

The brief closure caused traffic to pile up back to 87th Street quickly.

The through lanes of northbound 435 were reopened by 1:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.