SMSD News: Join us in thanking SMSD Educators!

Happy Educator Appreciation Week, Shawnee Mission School District! May 5-9, 2025 is Educator Appreciation Week and we invite you to join us in thanking all who serve the Shawnee Mission School District.

Click here to see a video, featuring words of thanks from Shawnee Mission School District students.

Click here to see a thank you message from Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher.

Here are some additional ways we invite you to join in the celebration:

Send a Digital Card Everyone is invited to take a moment to send a customized card to say thank you to a Shawnee Mission team member. Click here to send an electronic postcard with a personal message.

Discount Offerings Businesses across the country share discounts and other offerings to thank those who serve schools during Educator Appreciation Week. Shawnee Mission is sharing a list of these opportunities with staff during the week.

Several of the offerings listed on Shawnee Mission’s list are provided with help from local businesses, who connected with us with help from local chambers across Johnson County. We thank all in our community who are celebrating their work through these offerings. If you or a business you know would be interested in offering a discount, click here to fill out the form.

Nominate a Shawnee Mission All Star Did you know you can nominate a Shawnee Mission team member to be honored and recognized as an All Star for their outstanding contributions? Click here for the form to nominate.

An All Star goes above and beyond to ensure all students achieve their personal best. They embody the mission of the Shawnee Mission School District by serving our learners, our teams, and our community with excellence.All Stars are recognized by the Board of Education and district for this award regularly.

We thank everyone for joining us in showing appreciation for all who help each student in the Shawnee Mission School District achieve their best. We are One Shawnee Mission and We are ALL IN!

