Man arrested in connection to death of Olathe woman

Olathe Police have arrested a man in connection to this week’s discovery of a woman’s body inside her home in the 400 block of North Persimmon Drive.

Early Friday afternoon, Olathe Police identified the victim as Karen M. Peterson.

Johnson County property records show Peterson as the listed owner of the home where she was found dead on Wednesday.

Olathe Police also said in the release that a suspect had been arrested.

According to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs, an Olathe officer arrested Dartanan Hudgens, a man born in 1977, at 11:32 a.m. Friday.

The booking log says that Hudgens does not have a permanent address.

He was booked into the county adult detention center in Olathe on a pending charge of first-degree murder at 4:46 p.m. Friday.

As of Friday evening, Johnson County District Court records do not show a case filing related to Peterson’s death.

Hudgens has two previously settled tax cases involving the Kansas Department of Revenue in 2019 and 2022. He does not have any prior criminal cases in Kansas.

The sheriff’s office inmate log shows Hudgens is being held without bail, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Police have not released any details about where or how the suspect was located.