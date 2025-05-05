Paul Sexton, Jr.

January 12, 1931 — April 14, 2025

Olathe

Paul Sexton, Junior, passed away in the early morning hours of April 14, 2025, at the Hospice of Olathe Medical Center. He was 94 years old. Sexton grew up in Meade, Kan., son of Paul and Lillian Sexton, experiencing in early childhood many of the deprivations and hardships of the Depression. His character was forged in those Dust Bowl years, leaving him with an unstoppable work ethic, a strong sense of right and wrong, a frugal nature, and a deep sense of compassion for those less fortunate.

Paul graduated from Meade High School, Dodge City Community College, and from Washburn University, Topeka, Kan.—after an interruption for Army service (101st Infantry, Fort Campbell, Ky.). He received his master’s degree in education from Colorado State University in Greeley, preparing him for a career in teaching and coaching. Paul spent his entire 39-year coaching career in Kansas schools: first in Liberal, then Topeka, Manhattan, and finally at Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, where he coached boys’ basketball teams as well as girls’ golf. Paul coached many winning teams in his career and was known as “Mr. Cool” on the bench. He earned several coaching awards, including induction into the Kansas Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001, several Coach of the Year awards, and the 1990 Eddie Ryan Award as outstanding coach in the Kansas City Metro area.

In retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with his “guys” at Gardner Golf Course and in several Kansas City area Seniors leagues. He was very proud of his hole-in-one in 2001. His other passions were caring for the yard and growing tomatoes.

Paul never lost touch with his colleagues at Shawnee Mission South, and until recently, attended monthly breakfasts with the retired faculty men. His favorite winter pastime was watching KU basketball on TV while quietly coaching the team from his easy chair.

For many years, Paul and his wife Marie made spring break trips to Florida where they loved walking the beach, shelling, and visiting the wetland conservancies in the Delray Beach area. Summer vacations always included a trip out to Meade, Kan., for family get-togethers.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Verna Lee Dakan, and his son, Steven Paul Sexton. His survivors include his wife of 43 years, Marie Lerner-Sexton of Olathe, his brother Jack Sexton of Denver, Col., his daughter Victoria Bol of Amarillo, Texas, daughter-in-law Kim Sexton and grandson, Taylor Sexton of Dallas, Texas, and granddaughter Kalli Sexton of Charlotte, N. C. Also surviving is his former wife Marilee Sexton of Corpus Christi, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and the interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, in Overland Park. Memorial tributes may be made to the Washburn University Men’s Basketball Program Fund or to Kansas City Public Television, c/o Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Please, no flowers.

