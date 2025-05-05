Richard Frazier Smith, aged 99, passed peacefully on May 2, 2025.

He was born to Helen, a teacher, and Sumner E. Smith, a civil engineer, on June 15, 1925, in Girard, Kansas. He was raised on the family farm there, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kansas State University.

Richard worked for numerous engineering companies in the Kansas City area, including Commercial Mechanisms and Black & Veatch. He was an active member of Village Presbyterian Church, and dedicated time there restoring donated computers for all who could benefit from them.

Richard was a skilled inventor, craftsman, and artist who shared his lifelong love for his shop and tools with his children and grandchildren. He created beautiful wood turnings, especially lighthouses, which were a favorite.

He married Betty Jean Waters, a graduate in Speech at Kansas University, in 1951. Betty Jean passed in August, 2020. They were married for 69 years.

Richard and Betty Jean are survived by their two sons, Kevin (Cathy), and Bob (Debbie), four grandchildren, Hilary, Caitlin, Ben, and Megan, three great granddaughters, Abbey, Penny, and Harper, and a great grandson, Rhys.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS, 66208.

