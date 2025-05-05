The Scoop: Finding my voice at The Golden Scoop – Meet Ian, Content Marketing Specialist at The Golden Scoop

A note from the Publisher: If you’ve lived here long enough, you know that Johnson County has a giving spirit. In fact, one of my favorite things about the Post is that it provides a platform to highlight some of the positive things that are happening in the community each and every day. To that end, we’re very excited to welcome a new sponsor to the site. The Golden Scoop became an instant JoCo favorite when it opened its first store in Overland Park back in 2021 — not only because of the *VERY, VERY GOOD* ice cream, but because of the helpful service provided by the adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities who staff the shop. The Golden Scoop gives these friendly “Super Scoopers” meaningful work experience across the operation, from dishing out warm greetings to each customer, to scooping up cones of the (AGAIN, VERY VERY GOOD) ice cream to helping with the company’s marketing. One of those Super Scoopers, Ian, is going to be writing a weekly sponsored column here in the Post — and we couldn’t be more excited to have him among our crew of contributors. Welcome, Ian! – Jay Senter, Publisher PS Go visit the Golden Scoop! The ice cream…it’s VERY VERY VERY GOOD! With service to match!

Written by Ian Miller, Content Marketing Specialist for Golden Scoop

Hi, I’m Ian—and while I’ve been with The Golden Scoop since opening our first location in April 2021, you probably haven’t seen much of me. That’s because I’ve mostly worked behind the scenes. Before arriving here, I experienced many challenges with employers who didn’t understand the accommodations I required. Coming to work at The Golden Scoop felt more inclusive as I started as a “super scooper,” serving ice cream, baked goods, and coffee. I shared my passion for writing with the co-founders, and we worked together to find a way to use my English degree from Pittsburg State University and place me in a role I love – content marketing specialist.

Since starting my content marketing specialist role a couple years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to learn backend web design, but it turns out that being a website snake-charmer wasn’t my cup of tea, so then I focused on writing blogs on The Golden Scoop website and recently started writing our monthly newsletter! I’ve been excited to help grow our community through stories that reflect the heart of The Golden Scoop.

After starting in my new role, I earned a digital marketing certificate from Johnson County Community College. I knew nothing about the subject beforehand, but the program taught me skills I now use daily—like WordPress, social media strategy, and Google tools.

Throughout my journey, many amazing people have helped support me and my passion, including my parents. My job coach, Amanda Myers from Down Syndrome Innovations, has been an incredible mentor, helping with transportation, coaching, and employment support. Her guidance has played a big role in my success and confidence.

My content marketing specialist role at The Golden Scoop has also helped me expand in my other job at Children’s Mercy Hospital, writing a quarterly newsletter about the Project RISE program. It’s been exciting to have career advancement opportunities that allow me to continue to develop my passion.

What do I do outside of work? Well, as you might guess, I write! In 2023, I attended a Highlights Foundation writer’s retreat in Pennsylvania on a scholarship. The experience gave me amazing feedback and sparked ideas that made my writing stronger. Now, I’m pursuing a dream: writing a middle-grade novel about a boy with cerebral palsy, who faces discrimination and doubt from both strangers and his friends. His new pet, California, is a dog who must use a wheelchair to move, and together, they embark on a journey of mutual self-discovery and overcome obstacles to achieve their goals. It’s a story about resilience, friendship, and courage. I’m also planning a picture book series for teens who struggle with reading. My goal is to create simple, relatable stories about teenage experiences—maybe even in a graphic novel format—that are accessible and age-appropriate.

Long story short, this has been an incredible journey, and I have learned so much. The Golden Scoop is experiencing an exciting new chapter, and I’m thrilled to bring that story to life.