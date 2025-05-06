A message from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment: Diabetes and your heart

Diabetes and heart disease often go hand in hand. Heart disease is very common and serious. It’s the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. If you have diabetes, you’re twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke than someone who doesn’t have diabetes – and at a younger age. The longer you have diabetes, the more likely you are to have heart disease. But the good news is when you prevent or manage one, you can help prevent or manage the other!



What is heart disease?

The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. The most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease (CAD), which affects the blood flow to the heart. Decreased blood flow can cause a heart attack.



What is the link between diabetes and heart disease?

So how are diabetes and heart disease connected? High blood sugar from diabetes can damage the blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart. Over time, this damage can lead to heart disease. People with diabetes are also more likely to have other conditions that raise their risk for heart disease like high blood pressure, too much LDL cholesterol and low HDL cholesterol.



Here are a few things can you start today that can help lower your risk for heart disease and help prevent or manage type 2 diabetes.



Follow a healthy diet . Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein and whole grains. Eat fewer processed foods such as chips, sweets and fast food. Drink more water, fewer sugary drinks and less alcohol.

Aim for a healthy weight . If you’re overweight, losing even a modest amount of weight can lower your triglycerides and blood sugar. Modest weight loss means 5% to 7% of body weight, about 10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person.

Get active. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Try to get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking.

Quit smoking. Smoking raises your risk of developing heart disease. If you have diabetes, it is important to stop smoking, because both smoking and diabetes narrow blood vessels. Call the Kansas QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or go to KSquit.org for FREE help.

Know your risk. Take this 1-minute prediabetes risk test . If your risk score is high, talk to your doctor about taking action to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The good news is, there are proven steps you can take to lower your risk. Participating in the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program can help you build the healthy habits you need to succeed. To learn more or sign up, visit our website .

Taking small steps today can make a big difference for your heart and your health tomorrow.