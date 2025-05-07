Jan 11, 1948 – May 04, 2025

Dennis Joseph Conaghan, age 77, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to John and Helen Conaghan on January 11, 1948. He grew up in Fairway, Kansas, where he attended St. Agnes and Bishop Miege. He was the oldest of five children.

A dedicated educator, Dennis was a beloved member of the Notre Dame de Sion community for 43 years before retiring in 2020. During his time at Sion, he served as athletic director and also taught world geography and Holocaust studies. He inspired generations of students and athletes with his integrity, compassion, deep curiosity about the world, and quick wit.

A passionate world traveler, Dennis explored more than 40 countries throughout his life. In 1998, he resurrected a program to bring students from Northern Ireland to the Kansas City area in support of the emerging peace process. This initiative led to the founding of the AOH Children for Peace in Ireland Committee, which allowed many Irish students to live and study with American families, building lasting bridges of understanding.

Dennis is preceded in death by his loving parents and his nephew, Patrick. He is survived by his three children: Angie Harmon of Leawood, Kansas; Lori Oxborough of Overland Park, Kansas. and Kevin Conaghan of Prairie Village, Kansas. He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Madelyn (21), Abigail (19), Olivia (17), Katelyn (15), and Finley (9), and he treasured the time he spent with them, always offering his love, encouragement, and presence. His sons-in-law include Jay Harmon and Dave Oxborough.

Dennis is also survived by his four siblings: Jack Conaghan, Mary Gonzalez, Bill Conaghan, and Mike Conaghan. He leaves behind a large extended family, including many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Visitation and Memorial Mass

Cure of Ars Catholic Church

9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206

Friday, May 9, 2025

Visitation: 10:00 AM

Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM

Lunch to follow at the church

Private burial at Resurrection

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.