May 14, 1951 — May 3, 2025

Shawnee

Gary Ethridge, 73, of Shawnee, KS departed to the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. Gary was a beloved husband and a wonderful friend. He is survived by his wife, Pilar Ethridge. A visitation will take place on Friday, May 9th at Cross Points Church, 6824 Lackman Road, Shawnee, KS from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow starting at 7:00 pm. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.