Melanie G. Swift

May 2, 1952 — May 3, 2025

Leawood

Melanie Gail Swift, 73, of Leawood, KS, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2025 at KC Hospice House. Born May 2, 1952, she grew up in Kansas City, KS. Although she grew up in Kansas, she spent many a childhood summer at a motel that her father built in the Big Thompson Canyon in Colorado. She graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and later attended and graduated from Pittsburg State University with a degree in education, like her father, sister, brother, nephew, and even a great-nephew. You can say that educating the next generation was a family affair. She spent many years teaching elementary school, mostly 4&5th grades, and then transitioned to the library for the remainder of her career. She taught most of her years at Shawanoe and Rhein Benninghoven elementary schools. She retired from teaching in 2015 after 40 years in education. She enjoyed lunches and outings with her retired-teacher-friend circles with many life-long friendships.

Melanie was a long-time member of Colonial Presbyterian Church where she was involved in many activities over the years. She loved to serve and volunteer in many capacities. One of Melanie’s enduring traits was her love and acceptance of anyone and everyone, regardless of who they were or where they came from. So much so, that even when two young men stole a car and ran it into a tree in her front yard at high speed, seriously injuring one of them and also hitting her house, she went to visit him and his family in the hospital to see if she could help. That was Melanie and that was her heart. She truly never met a stranger and had many friends from all walks of life. She was always quick to make others feel welcome whether in her home or at a social gathering. She loved to tell stories not only orally but with her wild hand gestures about anything and everything, and especially about her kids or grandkids and adventures in Ecuador that she called her “I’ll do anything once” moments. She was definitely fun to be around to say the least. She was, like most of us, not a fan of public speaking, but she sure preached a good sermon with her life.

Melanie was a tireless worker and willing, sacrificial servant of all; helping neighbors, friends, family, and even strangers with about anything from pet sitting to house-lawn care to baby-sitting. She sacrificed as a single mom and went above and beyond ensuring that her kids would thrive. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, three who live in Olathe, KS and four who live in Cuenca, Ecuador. She visited them often. She taught the older ones to read at an early age, living up to her calling as an educator and was an all-around blessing to them in ways that only grandparents can be, but are too numerous to count or tell here. Being a grandma was one of her biggest joys.

Melanie loved to travel, much like her father, and travelled to Central and South America and Europe many times, especially after retirement. She was also a lover of animals, much like her mother, having had many dogs over the years. More than once, she adopted a stray dog that her kids “may or may not” have found somewhere and brought home, but she couldn’t say no and so cared for them as her own.

Melanie is survived by her daughter Sheree Wuertz (George) and son Noah Adams (Christa) as well as her sister Sherlyn Bain (Dale) and brother Orin Swift (Kathy). She has 9 grandchildren, 2 nephews, 1 niece, 5 great-nieces/nephews and 1 great-great niece. Cancer took her far too soon and she will be sorely missed by so very many, but through it all she showed her persevering, never-give-up, fighter spirit of “running a good race, fighting a good fight, and living a life well-lived” up until the very end. She not only memorized, but truly lived out her favorite verse Philippians 4:13- “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

A celebration of life service will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church on 9500 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO on Monday, May 12 at 4pm. Here’s the livestream link to view the service: https://youtube.com/live/oFTeM1qFEOU?feature=share (the recording will be available on YouTube after the service with this same link). The family will have a photo album available if anyone would like to bring a picture and note of their favorite memory with Melanie so that her stories and memories can be told to her grandkids. The family invites you to wear one of Melanie’s favorite colors (blue, purple or pink) to the celebration of life to remember how colorful Melanie was in story and spirit!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to “The Centro Familiar La Roca Fund” via Trust Bridge Global. The Rock Family Center is a non-profit organization headquartered in Cuenca, Ecuador that focuses on training and equipping families to receive children from high-risk, abusive, and/or dangerous home situations and care for them well from a trauma-informed perspective. They work closely with the Ecuadorian government to find, vet, select, and train families to care for children with a traumatic past so that they don’t become the next generation of gang members or victims of gangs. Melanie traveled every year to Ecuador over the past 20 years not only to be with her grandsons but also to serve and live out her missionary heart there. Melanie’s daughter Sheree is the executive director of this organization. Donations can be processed at the following link and will help Melanie’s world-wide impact live on:

https://portal.trustbridgeglobal.com/public/donate?id=95372b6271be4f53bccaa9754c230736

(En Español):

Melanie Gail Swift, 73, de Leawood, Kansas, Estados Unidos, falleció el 3 de mayo del 2025 en Kansas City, Missouri. Nació el 2 de mayo del 1952 en la ciudad de Kansas City, Kansas. Aunque se criaba en Kansas, durante muchos años pasaba los meses de vacaciones de la escuela en las montañas de Colorado jugando y ayudando en un hotel pequeño que su padre había construido en el Cañón del Big Thompson al noroeste de Denver. Se graduó del colegio Shawnee Mission South y después se graduó de la universidad de Pittsburg State como Licenciada en educación primaria, igual que su padre, su hermano, su hermana, y unos cuantos sobrinos. Se podría decir que educar a la siguiente generación era un llamado y una pasión para toda la familia. Pasó muchos anos enseñando en la escuela primaria, sobre todo los grados de quinto y sexto, y después de terminar una maestría estuvo a cargo de la biblioteca y la enseñanza del área de tecnología y computación escolar para los niños. Se jubiló en el ano 2015 después de 40 años como educador. Se formó muchas amistades durante su carrera y siempre disfrutaba haciendo paseos y saliendo con las amigas que también eran profesoras donde trabajaba.

Melanie fue miembro casi toda la vida de la iglesia presbiteriana cerca de su casa en donde siempre estuvo involucrada en muchas actividades. Una de sus mejores características humanas era su amor hacia todos sin importar quienes eran o de donde venían. Tanto fue que aun cuando dos ladrones robaron un carro en el sector y a alta velocidad lo chocaron violentamente en contra un árbol en su patio y contra parte de su casa, cuando se dio cuenta de que uno de los chicos fue seriamente herido en el choque, se fue a visitarlo a él y a su familia en el hospital para ver cómo podía ayudar. Así era Melanie y así era su corazón hacia los demas. De verdad para ella nadie era un extraño y siempre tenía muchas amistades de todo sector de la sociedad. Siempre buscaba procurar que los demás se sentía bien, recibiéndolos en su casa o haciendo conversación en algún compromiso social. A Melanie le encantaba contar historias, tanto con palabras como con su gestos muy exagerados y hablaba mucho de sus experiencias visitando a sus nietos e hija y yerno en el Ecuador. Tuvo muchas experiencias nuevas y vivía bajo el lema “intentaré cualquier cosa por lo menos una vez en la vida”. Fue una persona muy divertida por decir poco. Como muchos de nosotros, no era de los que les gustaba hablar frente a la gente, pero predicaba siempre del amor de Dios con su manera de vivir.

Melanie siempre trabajaba y servía a otros sin cansarse, siempre ayudando a vecinos, a la familia, y aun a personas que no conocía con cualquier cosa, cuidando la casa, cuidando sus mascotas, cuidando a los niños, etc. Se sacrificó mucho como madre soltera para asegurar que sus hijos tuviera lo que necesitaban y para que sus hijos podrían tener oportunidades en la vida. A Melanie le encantaba pasar tiempo con sus nietos, tres en Olathe, Kansas y cuatro en Cuenca, Ecuador. Los visitaba muy frecuentemente. Ella, como era profesora, ensenó a todos a leer y fue una bendición para ellos como solo los abuelos pueden ser. Ser abuela de daba mucho gozo en la vida.

A Melanie le encantaba viajar, al igual que su padre, y viajaba a Centro América, Sudamérica, y Europa muchas veces, especialmente después de jubilarse. Era amante de los animales, al igual que su madre, y tenia muchos perros de mascota tras los años. Mas de una vez adoptaba perros de la calle y los cuidaba con mucho cariño.

Melanie deja a un hijo, Noah Adams (Crista) y a una hija Sheree Wuertz (George) y también a su hermana Sherlyn Bain (Dale) y a su hermano Orin Swift (Kathy). Tiene 9 nietos, dos sobrinos, una sobrina, 5 bisnietos, y un tátara sobrina. El cáncer la llevó demasiado pronto y se la va a extrañar demasiado, pero a través de una batalla de mas de un ano contra esta enfermedad se mostró ese espíritu de nunca darse por vencida y como dice en la Biblia, “corrió bien su carrera de la vida”. Vivía bien su versículo favorita hasta el fin, Filipenses 4:13 que dice “Todo lo puedo en Cristo quien me fortalece”.

Un culto para celebrar su vida se realizará en la iglesia Colonial Presbyterian Church ubicada en la dirección: 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO el 12 de mayo a las 4PM. Habrá transmisión en vivo disponible: https://youtube.com/live/oFTeM1qFEOU?feature=share (ademas la grabacion del culto estaría disponible después en YouTube a través del mismo link). La familia tendrá un álbum de fotos disponible y pide a cada uno que viene que traiga una foto con algo escrito para recordar su vida y compartir esto con sus nietos para recordar a Melanie. Invitados a vestirse en un color favorito de Melanie (azul, morado y rosado) en celebración de como Melanie siempre trajo mas color a cualquier momento!

En vez de mandar flores, se puede hacer donaciones en honor a Melanie a la Fundacion “Centro Familiar la Roca” a través de TrustBridge Global. La fundación tiene sede en Cuenca, Ecuador y se dedica a seleccionar y entrenar a familias para recibir a niños que han sido rescatado de situaciones de alto riesgo o hogares difíciles. Trabaja de la mano con el gobierno nacional del Ecuador para encontrar, seleccionar, y equipar a las familias a recibir a niños que vienen de trasfondos traumáticos y ayudarles a superar su pasado para que no lleguen a formar parte de pandillas en el futuro o ser victimas después. Melanie viajaba durante 20 años al Ecuador para visitar a su hija y a sus nietos, pero también para servir en esta fundación. Sheree Wuertz, su hija, es director ejecutivo de la fundación. Las donaciones serán usadas para seguir avanzando la misión de la fundación y para seguir impactando a futuras generaciones, tal y como hacia Melanie toda su vida. Se puede donar a través del siguiente link:

https://portal.trustbridgeglobal.com/public/donate?id=95372b6271be4f53bccaa9754c230736

