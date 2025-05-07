Robert “Bob” South

November 24, 1923 — May 3, 2025

Olathe

Robert “Bob” Jack South, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas. Born on November 24, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri, Bob lived 101 years well, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service.

Bob’s early education began at Blenheim Grade School, and later graduated from South East High School. In 1942, he answered the call to serve his country by joining the United States Navy, where he became a Naval Pilot during World War II. Following his honorable service, Bob pursued higher education, graduating from the University of Kansas in 1949 with a degree in engineering. His career in engineering was marked by commitment and excellence, reflecting his steadfast character. He was proud of his Naval service and often, in his later years, volunteered to speak about his experiences in the war at schools and other events. Bob retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1983. Later in life, after many of his old friends had passed, Bob found new companionship at an Overland Park gym. The friends he made there — his “gym gang” — meant a great deal to him and brought fresh joy to his days.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma South, and his beloved wife, Lynda South, who passed away in 2014. Bob is survived by his loving children: Larry and his wife Linda, Stan and his wife Sue, and Sandra and her husband Mike. He also leaves behind four grandsons and a granddaughter, each of whom cherished their time with him.

In accordance with Bob’s wishes, he generously donated his body to science through the University of Kansas. After the donation process, he will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery, a fitting tribute to his service and dedication. The family suggests that donations be made in Bob’s memory to the Olathe Hospice House, where Bob and his family received kind and courteous care in his last days.

Bob South will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his service to his country, and his contributions to the field of engineering. His life was a testament to the values of integrity, perseverance, and kindness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.