September 21, 1984 — April 24, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri

Tyler Robert Morrison, 40, sadly left our earthly world on April 24, 2025, after a brief illness. Tyler was born on September 21, 1984, in Wichita, Kansas, to George and Vicki Morrison, and was preceded in death by his younger brother, Travis

Tyler lived in Overland Park, Kansas, attended Blue Valley Northwest High School, and graduated from Kansas State University. He then worked in AI and software sales.

Tyler lived on the Plaza with his two dogs, Finley and Loki. He loved his dogs dearly, and they gave him so much joy and laughter.

Tyler was a loving son who was cherished beyond words. He will be forever missed and loved.

Funeral services will be on May 9th at 2:00pm at Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, in Wesley Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately following.

Donation in memory of Tyler can be made to Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter, 3901 Martha Truman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137

